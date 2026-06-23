Iranian President arrives in Pakistan

16:51

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday on a day-long visit to discuss the full implementation of all clauses of an agreement signed between Iran and the US, as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest.



The Iranian leader landed at Nur Khan airbase, where he was received by President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other high officials, according to state-run PTV.



Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived here from Muscat. He had travelled to Muscat along with Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to hold high-level talks with the Omani leadership to discuss the management of the Strait of Hormuz.



The Foreign Office said earlier that President Pezeshkian has been undertaking the "State Visit" at the invitation of Prime Minister Sharif.



President Pezeshkian, accompanied by a high-level delegation, arrived in Islamabad aboard a special aircraft "Minab 168" to honour the victims of the US strikes on the country, particularly the 168 students from Minab school who were killed in the American attacks, official media reported.



During his visit, Pezeshkian will meet President Zardari and hold talks with Prime Minister Sharif. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, the Senate chairman and the National Assembly Speaker will also meet with him.



This is his second visit to Pakistan in his capacity as President of Iran. -- PTI