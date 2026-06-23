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Iran says no program for IAEA to inspect nuclear facilites

Tue, 23 June 2026
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Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei on Tuesday said that Iran has no plans to allow inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of nuclear facilities damaged during US and Israeli strikes, adding that no framework currently exists for such inspections. He also said that Iran did not had any meeting with the IAEA head Rafael Mariano Grossi.

As per Iranian news agency ISNA, addressing a press conference, Baghaei said, "We neither had a meeting with Grossi nor do we have any program for the Agency to inspect the nuclear facilities damaged as a result of the US and Israel attack. In this regard, no protocol exists."

Referring to Iran's energy exports, he stated, "The permit for selling oil and petrochemical products was issued yesterday and has been enforceable since that time."

Baghaei also said negotiations with the United States did not continue following threats made by US President Donald Trump. "We did not continue the negotiations after Trump's threats. We faced offensive threats from American officials during the break between negotiations, and after that, the quadrilateral meeting was not held. The continuation of the discussions was only the exchange of messages through intermediaries," he said. -- ANI

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