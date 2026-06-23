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Iran president: 'Effectiveness of talks depends on...'

Tue, 23 June 2026
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The Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian has issued a statement on X about the negotiations with Washington.

The statement says: "The effectiveness of the talks depends on full commitment to the agreed obligations and their precise implementation.

"Progress on this path will be measured by practical adherence to accepted responsibilities. Statements outside the agreed text do not help advance the negotiations."

The ongoing technical talks as part of the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the US and Iran in Switzerland remain active, with both sides expected to continue discussions through the night, CNN reported, citing US officials.

According to CNN, high-level talks involving US Vice President JD Vance and the US delegation have continued without interruption as diplomatic engagement intensifies over key regional and security issues, with the US official stating that the participants are expected "to work through the night."

A senior US diplomat engaged in the talks told CNN on Sunday that the discussions between the two sides have been continuous, with Iranian representatives also remaining "engaged in constant meetings and negotiations."

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