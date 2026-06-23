Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

I get problems solved real fast, including with Bibi: Trump

Tue, 23 June 2026
Share:
08:47
image
United States President Donald Trump on Monday said that he will get "problems solved real fast" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the latter refused to remove the forces from southern Lebanon, despite the ongoing US-Iran peace talks. 
 
When asked how he would ensure that the Israeli PM doesn't sabotage the negotiations regarding the 14-point MoU, Trump refused to inform his plan but recognised himself as a "problem solver."
 
 "I'm not going to tell you what I'm going to do, but it gets solved. I'm a problem solver. I get problems solved real fast, including with Bibi," Trump told reporters. 
 
Trump's statement comes in light of Benjamin Netanyahu's statement yesterday that Israeli forces will continue to remain in Lebanon.
 
Addressing the Jerusalem News Syndicate's International Policy Summit 2026, Netanyahu disregarded the US-Iran MoU and reaffirmed his resolve to protect his nation and citizens, asserting that the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon, even as the quadilateral meeting in Switzerland agreed to form a "de-confliction zone" to cease the hostilities in Lebanon. 
 
"No matter what happens in the talks, with an agreement, without an agreement, I pledge to you that Iran, as long as I'm Prime Minister, will never have a nuclear weapon. Never. As long as I am the Prime Minister of Israel, I will not let that happen. As long as we need to protect our people, we will remain in the security zone in South Lebanon. No country would be asked to do otherwise," he said. 
 
Furthermore, he asserted that the US would also go leaps and bounds to protect its country. 
 
"Now you imagine the United States across the border. You have thousands, an army of thousands of terrorists who pellet your cities and your towns with rockets and ballistic missiles and killer drones. They kill your soldiers, they kill your citizens, they kill your children and they threaten them every day. Well, what would America do? Would it say, well, there's nothing we can do. Let's hold our fire. Is that what America would say? No. You know well what America would do. It would cross the border, create a security zone, kill the terrorists and protect its people until the threat is removed. That's exactly what we are doing," he said. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Till death do us part... Engaged couple die in Lucknow fire
LIVE! Till death do us part... Engaged couple die in Lucknow fire

UP fire: Bldg got demolition order in 2016, revoked in 2 mnths
UP fire: Bldg got demolition order in 2016, revoked in 2 mnths

A tragic fire in Lucknow that claimed 15 lives occurred in a commercial building that had a demolition order issued in 2016 due to unauthorised construction. The order was controversially revoked less than two months later, raising...

US eases sanctions, grants 60-day Iranian oil licence
US eases sanctions, grants 60-day Iranian oil licence

In a major shift in Middle Eastern energy and security dynamics, the US Department of the Treasury on Monday issued a temporary 60-day general licence authorising transactions related to the production, delivery, and sale of Iranian...

TMC rebels oust Mamata as chairperson, install Arup Roy
TMC rebels oust Mamata as chairperson, install Arup Roy

In a bid to wrest control of the Trinamool Congress, its rebel faction led by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee on Monday elected MLA Arup Roy as chairperson, marking the sharpest challenge yet to the authority of party founder...

12 Indians among 13 killed in blast at Qatar gas plant
12 Indians among 13 killed in blast at Qatar gas plant

An explosion at the Barzan local gas supply facility in Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar, resulted in the deaths of 13 people, including Indian and Pakistani nationals, and injured 66 others. The incident, attributed to a technical...