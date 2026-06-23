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Gaonwalon... Girl climbs 100-ft tower for lover's release

Tue, 23 June 2026
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A 17-year-old girl on Tuesday climbed a 100-foot mobile tower in Jharkhand's Bokaro district and demanded the release of her 22-year-old boyfriend from jail, police said.

The minor's boyfriend was arrested a couple of days ago for allegedly abducting her, on the basis of a complaint filed by the girl's mother, and was produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

"The girl climbed the tower located in Dhendhe village in Gomia this morning and is threatening to jump if her demand is not met. She hails from adjoining Lalpania area," Gomia police station officer-in-charge Prafful Kumar Mahto told PTI.

Efforts were being made to bring her down, he added.

Lalpania police station in-charge Jaiprakash Ekka said the girl's mother filed a complaint on June 18, accusing the man of abducting her daughter.

Subsequently, the couple was traced to Ranchi's Sukhdeo Nagar area and the girl was rescued and the accused arrested.

The man, who hails from Ranchi, is lodged in Tenughat jail at present, he added. PTI

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