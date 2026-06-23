Four-day standoff at Uttarakhand Gurdwara ends after talks

19:28

A group of Nihangs, armed with spears and swords, stormed a gurdwara in Rudraprayag/ANI on X

The four-day-long standoff at the Gurdwara in Nagarasu, located in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, finally came to an end on Tuesday after successful negotiations between all parties involved.



The Nihang Sikhs, who had been stationed on the fourth floor and rooftop of the Gurdwara, came down following talks, bringing relief to the administration.



The Nihang Sikhs had been staying on the fourth floor and rooftop of the Nagarasu Gurdwara since June 20. During this period, police and administrative officials remained in constant contact with them, while efforts to resolve the situation through dialogue continued.



On Tuesday, a delegation of Nihang Sikh representatives from Punjab held discussions with the aggrieved Nihang Sikhs. After several rounds of talks, the atmosphere turned positive, and at around 2:30 pm, the Nihang Sikhs agreed to come down from the fourth floor.



Throughout the entire episode, teams from the police, administration, and security agencies remained deployed at the site. Extensive security arrangements had been put in place to prevent any untoward incident. -- ANI