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Four India-bound ships carrying fertilisers cross Hormuz

Tue, 23 June 2026
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10:38
Representational image
Representational image
Four India-bound vessels carrying around 180,000 tonnes of fertilisers and key raw materials have crossed the conflict-hit Strait of Hormuz until Monday evening since the US-Iran peace deal was signed, senior government officials said. The shipments include around 92,250 tonnes of urea.

Sources said an estimated 330,000 tonnes of urea and 225,000-250,000 tonnes of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) remained stranded in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

Of the ships that have crossed the Strait since the peace deal, two carrying around 50,000 tonnes and 42,750 tonnes of urea are scheduled to berth at Krishnapatnam and Kakinada ports in the next few days, while the other two carrying 32,251 tonnes of sulphur and 55,000 tonnes of DAP are scheduled to berth at Paradip and Mundra ports.

"Upon arrival, these fresh imports will be immediately offloaded to supplement the nation's existing fertiliser buffers and secure ongoing agricultural requirements," an official said.

Officials said India's total fertiliser sales post-crisis (from March 1 to June 21) reached 15.34 million tonnes (mt), a rise of almost 9.4 per cent from the same period last year. These included 7.9 mt of urea, 3.48 mt of NPKS and 1.98 mt of DAP.

After the crisis broke out, India's domestic fertiliser production rose to 13.31 mt, which was matched by around 4.36 mt of imports during the period, sources said.

With the latest global tender of 1.77 mt, India has successfully tied up imports of around 9 mt of urea and complex fertilisers since the crisis broke out in West Asia, officials.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee/Business Standard

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