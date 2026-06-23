First-ever Sindhu Kumbh begins at Leh

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The first-ever Sindhu Kumbh, held alongside the 30th Sindhu Darshan Yatra, began in Leh on Tuesday amid religious fervour and cultural celebrations, with Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena describing the event as a catalyst for eco-spiritual tourism, economic growth and Ladakh's emergence as a global destination of peace and spirituality.



The five-day festival, organised by the Sindhu Darshan Yatra Samiti, will continue till June 27 and is drawing devotees, spiritual leaders, scholars, dignitaries and visitors from across the country and abroad, officials said.



Union Minister Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya attended the inaugural ceremony and joined thousands of devotees in celebrating India's spiritual and cultural heritage.



The event is being held under the theme 'One India, Shreshtha Bharat', highlighting national unity, cultural diversity and social harmony, officials said.



The celebrations began with a grand Kalash Yatra carrying sacred waters collected from rivers across the country.



Devotees ceremonially offered the waters to the sacred Sindhu River, symbolising national integration and the spiritual bond connecting people from different regions, languages and traditions, they said. -- PTI