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Fire at office of private college in Lucknow; no casualties reported

Tue, 23 June 2026
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18:41
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A fire broke out in the office of a private college in Lucknow's Thakurganj area on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services, the fire control room at Chowk received information about the blaze around 3.50 pm.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot at Sheikhpur Habibpur, where the office of Iram College had caught fire.

On reaching the site, firefighters found that furniture, files and cupboards inside the office were engulfed in flames.

Officials suspect that an electrical short circuit may have triggered the fire.

The blaze was brought under control and was completely extinguished within a short time through pumping operations carried out by the fire brigade personnel, they said.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, officials said, adding that timely intervention by the fire department prevented the flames from spreading to other parts of the building.

The incident comes a day after a devastating fire in a three-floor commercial building housing an animation centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area claimed 15 lives and left several others injured. -- PTI

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