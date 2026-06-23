ED raids Rajesh Exports; flags multiple financial transactions

20:03

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations against Rajesh Exports, a gold refining and jewellery manufacturing company that has come under enhanced scrutiny following Sebi's allegation of a massive financial fraud.



Officials in the central agency said nine premises linked to the Bengaluru-headquartered company were searched under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The premises are located in Bengaluru and Mumbai, they said.



A response from the company on the ED action is awaited.



Founder and Chairman of the company Rajesh Mehta recently denied any fund diversion or wrongdoing during an interview with PTI. He said that the company will fully cooperate with the fresh forensic audit ordered by the Sebi and not challenge the market regulator's interim order against it.



The ED, according to officials, is probing possible contraventions of the foreign exchange law FEMA, including allegations of multiple transactions of Rajesh Exports Ltd (REL) shares by benamidars (a person or entity in whose name a benami asset is transferred).



ED officials alleged that more than $20 million was siphoned out of the country and that there was a 40 percent "mismatch" in gold stock inventory of the company from what was declared in the account books. -- PTI