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'Deadliest attack' in Canada's history: PM Carney remembers Kanishka victims

Tue, 23 June 2026
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Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney/ Denis Balibouse/Reuters
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney/ Denis Balibouse/Reuters
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday described the Air India Flight 182 Kanishka bombing 41 years ago as the "deadliest attack in our country's history", saying that Canada stands against violent extremism in all its forms.

The Montreal-New Delhi Air India 'Kanishka' Flight 182 exploded 45 minutes before it was to have landed at London's Heathrow Airport on June 23, 1985, killing all 329 people on board, most of them Canadians of Indian descent.

The bombing was blamed on Sikh militants in retaliation to 'Operation Bluestar' to flush out militants from the Golden Temple in 1984.

"Forty-one years ago today, the bombing of Air India Flight 182 claimed 329 innocent lives, including 268 Canadians. It remains the deadliest terrorist attack in Canada's history," the prime minister said in a statement.

"On this National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism, we honour the victims of Flight 182 and all those who have lost their lives to acts of terrorism and violent extremism. We stand with the survivors, families, and communities who carry this loss," he said.

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