Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Cyber fraud module supplying mule bank accounts busted; 3 held

Tue, 23 June 2026
Share:
20:44
image
The Delhi police busted a cyber fraud module involved in procuring and supplying mule bank accounts to cyber criminals across the country and arrested three people from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, an officer said on Tuesday.

The accused allegedly arranged bank accounts that were used to receive and route proceeds of online financial frauds in exchange for commissions, he said.

The arrests were made in connection with an FIR registered at the Uttam Nagar police station on June 16.

The accused have been identified as Kapil Kumar (22) and Puru Kumar (23), both residents of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, and Shishupal (22), a resident of Etawah district.

According to police, a team of Dwarka district was tracking people involved in cyber fraud activities when it received information about a suspect operating from Uttam Nagar.

Acting on the tip-off, the team raided a rented accommodation in the area and apprehended Kapil Kumar. During searches, police recovered five ATM cards, eight cheque books and five passbooks linked to multiple bank accounts. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Your reports are false: HC to Maha on water scarcity
LIVE! Your reports are false: HC to Maha on water scarcity

El Nino: 111 districts tagged as most vulnerable, 20 in Maha
El Nino: 111 districts tagged as most vulnerable, 20 in Maha

The Indian government has identified 111 districts as 'most vulnerable' to crop damage due to a 43 per cent monsoon deficit, driven by El Nino, which threatens kharif sowing. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that weak...

My brother BJP spox, discloses judge in Mamata poll plea
My brother BJP spox, discloses judge in Mamata poll plea

A Calcutta High Court judge, Gaurang Kant, disclosed that his elder brother is a national spokesperson for the BJP while hearing Mamata Banerjee's petition challenging the Bhabanipur assembly seat poll result. Despite the disclosure,...

Iran's Prez Pezeshkian reaches Pak for talks on US pact
Iran's Prez Pezeshkian reaches Pak for talks on US pact

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is on a state visit to Pakistan to discuss the full implementation of an agreement signed between Iran and the US, alongside regional and international developments. The visit also aims to strengthen...

'USA-Iran Deal Is Not Enforceable'
'USA-Iran Deal Is Not Enforceable'

'Actual implementation of the 14-point agreement is proving hard to achieve let alone striking and sustaining a long-term treaty or deal.'