Cyber fraud module supplying mule bank accounts busted; 3 held

20:44

The Delhi police busted a cyber fraud module involved in procuring and supplying mule bank accounts to cyber criminals across the country and arrested three people from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, an officer said on Tuesday.



The accused allegedly arranged bank accounts that were used to receive and route proceeds of online financial frauds in exchange for commissions, he said.



The arrests were made in connection with an FIR registered at the Uttam Nagar police station on June 16.



The accused have been identified as Kapil Kumar (22) and Puru Kumar (23), both residents of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, and Shishupal (22), a resident of Etawah district.



According to police, a team of Dwarka district was tracking people involved in cyber fraud activities when it received information about a suspect operating from Uttam Nagar.



Acting on the tip-off, the team raided a rented accommodation in the area and apprehended Kapil Kumar. During searches, police recovered five ATM cards, eight cheque books and five passbooks linked to multiple bank accounts. -- PTI