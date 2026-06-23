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Court grants pre-arrest bail to Ashok Kharat's wife in black magic case

Tue, 23 June 2026
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23:19
Self-styled godman Ashok Kharat/File image
Self-styled godman Ashok Kharat/File image
A court in Maharashtra's Nashik on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to self-styled godman Ashok Kharat's wife in a cheating and black magic case linked to a land deal, saying the matter is a civil dispute that has been given the "colour of a criminal case".

Additional sessions judge Kedar Joglekar, while allowing the pre-arrest bail plea of Kalpana Kharat, noted that there was an inordinate delay of over two decades in filing the case.

The court pointed out that the alleged transaction took place in 2004, whereas the First Information Report (FIR) was filed only on April 7, 2026.

"Kalpana Kharat has never participated with any discussion of transaction, meeting, never visited the agricultural land in question, never made any representation, never induced or gave any threats to the present informant (complainant) or his brothers, nor made any false promise or any type of verbal or written communication to them," the court said.

Absolutely, this is nothing but a civil transaction to which the colour of criminal case is given, the judge remarked.

The specific case against the Kharat couple is registered at the Sinnar police station on the complaint of Shivram Eknath Mali.

According to the FIR, Mali and his family owned 16.5 acres of land in Sinnar, which they intended to sell. -- PTI

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