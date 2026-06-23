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Coal-laden goods train derails in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Tue, 23 June 2026
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The engine and two wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Tuesday evening, disrupting railway services, officials said.

The freight train was exiting the Eastern Coalfields Ltd's central pool siding through the second loop line when its engine's bumper overheated and detached near a main-line crossing, causing the derailment, they said.

An electric pole was also damaged in the incident, but no casualty was reported, they said.

The incident, which happened near the Mugma railway station, disrupted train movement on the down line towards Asansol in West Bengal, they added.

Railway officials and staff rushed to the spot, and train movement was restored around 9.30 pm. Several trains were held at different locations until services resumed, officials said. -- PTI

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