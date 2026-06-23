BJP takes Karnataka cross-voting seriously, action likely: Ashoka

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BJP leader R Ashoka/ANI Photo

The BJP high command has taken cross-voting by MLAs during the recent MLC polls seriously and appropriate action will be taken against those who "betrayed" the party, senior leader R Ashoka said on Tuesday.



The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka assembly said, BJP chief Nitin Nabin instructed them to leave the issue to the leadership and focus instead on strengthening party organisation and working towards bringing BJP to power in the days ahead.



A delegation of BJP leaders including Ashoka, state unit chief B Y Vijayendra met Nabin in New Delhi and briefed him on the developments surrounding cross-voting.



"We met our national president and briefed him regarding the developments in Karnataka. The party leadership has also gathered information regarding the cross-voting. The party national leaders will take appropriate action at appropriate time against those who indulged in cross-voting, based on the information we shared," Ashoka said.



Speaking to reporters in New Delhi after the meeting, he said, "the national president said leave the matter to us (leadership) and that they will teach a lesson to those who betrayed the party." -- PTI