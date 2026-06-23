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After blinding dust storm Delhi receives cooling rain

Tue, 23 June 2026
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15:46
The dust storm this morning in Delhi
The dust storm this morning in Delhi
Dust storms and strong winds swept across parts of Delhi on Tuesday afternoon as the weather office issued a red alert for severe thunderstorms, lightning and rain across the city over the next few hours.

Immediately after the dust storm, Delhi received much-awaited rain. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by dust storms while severe thunderstorms with lightning and squally winds reaching 80-100 kmph are very likely over most parts of Delhi in the next few hours.

In a nowcast warning -- localised short-term alert -- the IMD placed most places of Delhi under a red alert, indicating the possibility of severe weather conditions.

The weather office has communicated the warning to district authorities and disaster management officials and advised them to take necessary precautions.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 40 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD. -- PTI

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