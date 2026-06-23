11 India-bound ships transited Hormuz after US-Iran deal

17:58

Eleven India-bound ships have transited through the Strait of Hormuz after the US and Iran finalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to end the West Asia conflict.



External affairs ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said this on Tuesday.



"As of today, we have 10 Indian-flagged vessels which are still in the Persian Gulf region. In addition, two have recently arrived there," he said at a media briefing.



"Since the signing of the MoU on June 17, 11 India bound vessels have transited through the Strait of Hormuz," he said.



The vessels include three Indian-flagged crude oil tankers, each carrying over 285,000 MT crude oil, one foreign-flagged LPG carrier, one foreign-flagged crude oil tanker and six foreign-flagged bulk carriers , carrying fertilizer cargo, he said.



"We hope that the remaining India flagged vessels would also be able to cross the Hormuz soon," Jaiswal added. -- PTI