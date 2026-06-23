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11 India-bound ships transited Hormuz after US-Iran deal

Tue, 23 June 2026
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Eleven India-bound ships have transited through the Strait of Hormuz after the US and Iran finalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to end the West Asia conflict.

External affairs ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said this on Tuesday.

"As of today, we have 10 Indian-flagged vessels which are still in the Persian Gulf region. In addition, two have recently arrived there," he said at a media briefing.

"Since the signing of the MoU on June 17, 11 India bound vessels have transited through the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

The vessels include three Indian-flagged crude oil tankers, each carrying over 285,000 MT crude oil, one foreign-flagged LPG carrier, one foreign-flagged crude oil tanker and six foreign-flagged bulk carriers , carrying fertilizer cargo, he said.

"We hope that the remaining India flagged vessels would also be able to cross the Hormuz soon," Jaiswal added. -- PTI

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