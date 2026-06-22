Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Woman, lover pour petrol on husband, set him afire

Mon, 22 June 2026
Share:
14:57
Representational image
Representational image
A woman and her alleged lover have been arrested for trying to burn her husband alive in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, police said on Monday.

The victim, identified as Rajiv (30), was found in a severely burnt condition at his house on Saturday night and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Meerut, Binauli Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar Sharma told PTI.

Police said the case was registered on a complaint filed by Rajiv's father Satbir Kashyap against his daughter-in-law Neeshu and village resident Vikrant.

According to the complaint, Neeshu allegedly had a relationship with Vikrant, which Rajiv had opposed. It was alleged that late on Saturday night, Neeshu called Vikrant to the house and the two allegedly poured petrol on Rajiv while he was sleeping in a room and set him on fire.

The complaint further alleged that Vikrant fled through the roof after the incident and threatened to kill Rajiv after he survived the attack.

The SHO said Rajiv, in his statement, also accused his wife and Vikrant of attempting to kill him by setting him on fire.

"On the basis of the complaint and preliminary investigation, a case has been registered under relevant sections. Both accused have been arrested and are being produced before the court for further legal proceedings," Sharma said.

Police said further investigation into the matter is underway. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Massive fire at coaching centre in Lucknow, 10 trapped
LIVE! Massive fire at coaching centre in Lucknow, 10 trapped

Keir Starmer resigns as British PM, successor by mid-July
Keir Starmer resigns as British PM, successor by mid-July

British Prime Minister and Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has announced his resignation, stating he will remain in post until a successor is elected by mid-July. The decision follows questions from his parliamentary party regarding his...

'Loyalty up for sale': Aaditya hits out at 'greedy' MPs
'Loyalty up for sale': Aaditya hits out at 'greedy' MPs

Aaditya Thackeray has vehemently condemned six rebel MPs, asserting that their "greed" led them to betray the voters' mandate for the INDIA bloc.

NDA Closes On Rajya Sabha Two-Third Mark
NDA Closes On Rajya Sabha Two-Third Mark

Its strength is set to increase by 3 seats once the current round of Rajya Sabha polls for 27 seats are concluded on June 28.

Mumbai's bus services remain below normal post strike recall
Mumbai's bus services remain below normal post strike recall

Despite BEST employees calling off their indefinite strike, Mumbai's bus services remained significantly below normal on Monday morning, with only 57% of the scheduled fleet operational. Commuters experienced long waits, leading many to...