Will speak when the time is right: Uddhav on rebel MPs

15:13





Raut on Monday trained guns on his party's rebel legislators, including Omraje Nimbalkar, while labelling them as "traitors". He said that splitting Shiv Sena was akn to "tearing Maharashtra apart".



While addressing a press conference here, he accused Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar of being a "notorious traitor" and said that UBT Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was aware of the individual who allegedly paid Nimbalkar Rs 15 crore.



"Traitors have no ideology. Omraje (Nimbalkar) is a notorious traitor. Splitting the Shiv Sena is akin to tearing Maharashtra apart. Uddhav Thackeray knows who gave Omraje Rs 15 crore in the first place," Raut said.



Targeting claims of development made by the rebel MP, he added, "The development visible in Dharashiv took place during the tenure of previous governments. Merely setting up sugar mills does not constitute development. Development is achieved through collective effort. If an MP believes that pocketing Rs 100 crore amounts to development, that is a flawed mindset."

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray says, "When I feel the time is right, I will call the media and speak to you. Let them (Rebel MPs) present their position. We will soon put forward our side as well."On Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs' meeting, party MP Sanjay Raut says, "Eknath Shinde has given birth to six traitors. A caesarean surgery will have to be performed further for things to be properly manage."