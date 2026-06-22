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Weak start to monsoon clouds Kharif season outlook

Mon, 22 June 2026
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A comparatively weak start of monsoon in the southwest of India has signalled a negative impact on the agricultural activity with a significant fall in kharif sowing on a year-on-year basis, according to a research report by 360 ONE Capital Research.

Even as sufficient reservoir levels are expected to provide a safe buffer for irrigation, the firm stressed the need for close monitoring given the current pattern of monsoon. It added that a prolonged rainfall deficit may increase pressure on food prices and rural economic activity, but recovery could still support crop prospects.

India's southwest monsoon has begun the 2026 season on a weak note, with rainfall remaining significantly below normal across large parts of the country, 360 ONE Capital Research said. -- ANI

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