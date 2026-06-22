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We don't see eye to eye: Netanyahu on Trump

Mon, 22 June 2026
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pushed back against assertions that he or US President Donald Trump take directives from one another, following remarks from the American leader suggesting Israel follows his commands in West Asia.

Addressing the Jerusalem News Syndicate's International Policy Summit 2026, Netanyahu stated, "President Donald Trump does not do everything I want, nor do I do everything he wants. We are leaders of independent and proud countries; sometimes we don't see eye to eye."

The Prime Minister emphasised that both heads of state prioritise their respective national agendas, despite periodic friction. "We stand for our interests. I stand for the interests of Israel and for its security. And often we see eye to eye. Sometimes we don't. But we respect each other's sovereignty and leadership and commitment to our people."

In an Axios interview conducted last Friday, when questioned on whether he could influence Israeli military operations to halt strikes on Lebanon, Trump claimed, "Yeah, I will be. I mean, they have a lot of respect for me, and they do as I say."

While characterising his rapport with the Israeli Prime Minister as "good", Trump said that he occasionally needs to "keep him a little bit sane", asserting that Israel would "not exist" without American support.

This diplomatic friction arises amid growing discord between Washington and Jerusalem concerning Israel's ongoing military campaign in Lebanon. Trump has cautioned that these actions threaten to destabilise the memorandum of understanding established with Iran last week following extensive diplomatic efforts.

Furthermore, US Vice President JD Vance recently issued a stern admonition to members of the Israeli cabinet who have vocally opposed the deal. Vance suggested that criticising "the only powerful ally" Israel retains is ill-advised, particularly in light of the war jointly waged by the US and Israel against Iran, which commenced on 28 February.

Domestic pressure is also mounting on Netanyahu's administration. Recent polling data from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the Agam Institute indicate that a majority of the Israeli public believes Iran has come out of the conflict and the subsequent US-brokered pact in a stronger position. -- ANI

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