US, Iran negotiators enter 2nd day of talks after hiccups

11:09

Vance, Sharif and Al-Thani at Lucerne. Pic: Reuters/Nathan Howard

-- Agencies

Negotiators from the United States and Iran were scheduled to continue talks on Monday for a second day, aiming to secure a lasting end to hostilities between the two countries after an initial round of discussions that got off to a turbulent start.Mediators from Qatar and Pakistan described the first day of negotiations as making "encouraging progress." A senior U.S. diplomat said advancements had been achieved on several key issues, including the creation of mechanisms to keep the Strait of Hormuz--a critical route for global energy supplies--open and to help maintain a ceasefire in southern Lebanon.Despite these developments, the talks were disrupted by sharp remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump. Speaking from afar while negotiations were underway in Switzerland, Trump made comments that Iranian officials considered offensive.According to Iranian state media, discussions were temporarily suspended following the publication of what it called an "insulting message" from the U.S. president. The Iranian delegation subsequently met with Qatari mediators and briefly left the negotiating venue. However, the senior U.S. diplomat, speaking anonymously, later said the Iranian team remained engaged and that negotiations were continuing.Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed that Iran would "never back down from the right to enrich uranium," according to state media. In response, Donald Trump told Fox News that Pezeshkian should be cautious in his remarks and reportedly warned of stronger action against Iran.Trump also issued additional warnings on social media during the talks, stating that Iran must immediately restrain its allies in Lebanon or face further military action.The U.S. delegation is led by Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner. Iran is represented by parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.