US, Iran agree on roadmap for final deal within 60 days

10:01

The US and Iran have agreed on a roadmap aimed at reaching a final agreement within 60 days following two days of talks at the Swiss resort of Burgenstock, according to a joint statement issued by mediators Pakistan and Qatar on Monday.



The talks, held on Sunday and Monday, took place under the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the US and Iran on Thursday to advance negotiations on regional security and other contentious issues.



Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also participated in the discussions, facilitating the negotiations.



While the US team was led by Vice President JD Vance, the Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.



In a joint statement issued after the conclusion of the Lake Lucerne Summit, the first high-level committee meeting since the signing of the MoU, the mediators stated that representatives of Iran, the US, Pakistan, and Qatar reviewed the progress made under the agreement.



It said the parties have agreed to establish a high-level group to ensure the effective implementation of the MoU and oversee progress on issues covered under the framework.



"The High Level Committee has agreed upon a roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days, laying the foundation for the immediate commencement of further technical talks," the statement said.



It added that a dedicated communication channel had been established between the parties for the period specified in the MoU to prevent incidents and miscommunication and to facilitate the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. -- PTI