Until everything is finalised, nothing final, say Iranians

In Iran, the sentiment is one of scepticism, rooted in the history of relations between the United States and Iran, reports Al Jazeera.
Iranians say that until everything is finalised, nothing is final.
So what we see here is that officials - from the foreign minister, the chief negotiator and the president, to those who oppose the memorandum of understanding or any engagement in talks with the US - are consistently saying that the US is not trustworthy.
They are referring particularly to the deep, bitter experience of the JCPOA, the nuclear deal signed by Iran in 2015. Read more here.