Uddhav to launch outreach campaign amid rebellion buzz

10:33

Amid rebellion buzz within the party, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to begin a Maharashtra-wide outreach campaign to meet party workers in the constituencies, including those of the rebel party MPs.



As per the schedule shared by UBT Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray will begin the campaign on June 27 with his Yavatmal visit, followed by Washim in Vidarbha and Hingoli in the Marathwada region. On June 28, he will visit Parbhani and Dharashiv, followed by Shirdi on June 29.



Yavatmal-Washim MP Sanjay Deshmukh, Hingoli MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Parbhani MP Sanjay Jadhav, Shirdi MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Mumbai North East MP Sanjay Dina Patil, and Osmanabad MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar were the ones who skipped the Sena (UBT) parliamentary party meeting and are likely to join Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.



As this happened, Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday visited UBT Sena's Bhandup West and Ghatkopar offices in Mumbai and interacted with party workers.



Attacking Sanjay Dina Patil and other rebel MPs, Thackeray accused them of "selling" themselves.



"Despite facing betrayal and MPs being sold, the Shivsainiks are still standing firm. I want to apologise for asking you to vote for the traitor. I had campaigned in all Lok Sabha Constituencies. I have given him (Sanjay Dina Patil) a ticket. He increased his price by getting elected, and later he sold himself. This trend is dangerous," he said. -- ANI