Uddhav Sena rebel's daughter asserts loyalty to Thackerays

09:10

Shiv Sena-UBT corporator Rajool Patil, the daughter of rebel MP Sanjay Patil, met party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday and asserted her loyalty to the party.



Patil said she had come to Matoshri- Thackeray's residence in Bandra- to make it clear that she remains with the party.



"I am with the party, and I am with them. I will do my work with all loyalty," she told reporters.



She was elected as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation corporator earlier this year. She is also a member of Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena (UBT).



When asked about her father's rebellion, Rajool Patil said it was his decision.



"There is a tradition of making decisions individually," she added. PTI