Two-member SIT formed to probe Lucknow fire

22:37

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday constituted a two-member Special Investigation Team to probe the Aliganj fire tragedy in Lucknow.



The SIT consists of Amrit Abhijat, Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs; and Praveen Kumar, Additional Director General, Lucknow Zone.



The decision was taken after a high-level meeting following the fire incident in Lucknow. The SIT has been directed to submit its report within seven days.



A major fire blazed through a three-storey commercial building in a posh Lucknow neighbourhood on a busy Monday afternoon, leaving at least 15 people, mostly students, dead and seven injured, officials said.



Several victims were trapped on the second floor of the building located on Usha Mehta Marg in Aliganj in north Lucknow, where students were attending classes at an animation centre. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. -- PTI