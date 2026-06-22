Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Two-member SIT formed to probe Lucknow fire

Mon, 22 June 2026
Share:
22:37
image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday constituted a two-member Special Investigation Team to probe the Aliganj fire tragedy in Lucknow.

The SIT consists of Amrit Abhijat, Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs; and Praveen Kumar, Additional Director General, Lucknow Zone.

The decision was taken after a high-level meeting following the fire incident in Lucknow. The SIT has been directed to submit its report within seven days.

A major fire blazed through a three-storey commercial building in a posh Lucknow neighbourhood on a busy Monday afternoon, leaving at least 15 people, mostly students, dead and seven injured, officials said.

Several victims were trapped on the second floor of the building located on Usha Mehta Marg in Aliganj in north Lucknow, where students were attending classes at an animation centre. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Kunal Shah steps down as CRED CEO; to lead WhatsApp
Kunal Shah steps down as CRED CEO; to lead WhatsApp

Fintech platform CRED announced a significant funding round of Rs 8,550 crore led by Meta, coinciding with founder Kunal Shah's departure as CEO to take on the global leadership role for WhatsApp.

LIVE! 30 held for attempting irregularities in NEET re-test in Bihar
LIVE! 30 held for attempting irregularities in NEET re-test in Bihar

At least 15 students killed in Lucknow building fire
At least 15 students killed in Lucknow building fire

A devastating fire ripped through a three-floor commercial building in Lucknow, claiming the lives of at least 12 students and trapping several others. Rescue operations are ongoing, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing ex-gratia...

'They are Dhurandhar': Shinde welcomes six rebel MPs
'They are Dhurandhar': Shinde welcomes six rebel MPs

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the completion of "Operation Tiger" as six Lok Sabha members from the Shiv Sena (UBT) officially defected to the ruling Shiv Sena. This move further formalises a split in the...

Move on, don't be prisoners of past, Mehbooba tells Pandits
Move on, don't be prisoners of past, Mehbooba tells Pandits

Mehbooba Mufti, PDP chief, urged Kashmiri Pandits to move beyond past grievances and invest in a shared future in the Kashmir Valley. Speaking at the Kheer Bhawani mela, she highlighted the warmth between communities and called for...