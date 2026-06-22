Stock markets begin week by ending higher

17:13

Stock markets rebounded on Monday with the benchmark Sensex gaining 291 points following a decline in crude oil prices and supportive global cues amid hopes of diplomatic progress in US-Iran talks.



The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 291.17 points, or 0.38 per cent, to settle at 77,094.07. During the day, it jumped 522.66 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 77,325.56.



The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 89.80 points, or 0.37 per cent, to end at 24,102.90.



Fresh foreign fund inflows and buying in blue-chips Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank aided the recovery, according to analysts.



Among Sensex shares, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Bharat Electronics and Bajaj Finserv were the major winners.



Asian Paints, Titan, Power Grid and Trent were among the laggards. -- PTI