Six rebel Uddhav Sena MPs join Shinde group

18:06

Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde greets rebel Sena MPS in Mumbai on Monday/ANI on X

All the six rebel Lok Sabha members of the Shiv Sena-UBT on Monday joined the ruling Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai, formalising a split in the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.



They joined the Shiv Sena at an event in the presence of Shinde and other senior party leaders, five days after skipping a crucial parliamentary party meeting of the Shiv Sena-UBT in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by only three Lok Sabha MPs of the Opposition party.



The Lok Sabha MPs of the Shiv Sena-UBT who crossed over are: Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal), Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbaj North East), Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar (Hingoli), Omprakash Rajenimbalkar (Dharashiv) and Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi).



They had won against BJP and Shiv Sena candidates in the 2024 general elections. The Shiv Sena-UBT had won nine Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra in 2024.