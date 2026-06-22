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Six rebel Uddhav Sena MPs join Shinde group

Mon, 22 June 2026
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18:06
Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde greets rebel Sena MPS in Mumbai on Monday/ANI on X
Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde greets rebel Sena MPS in Mumbai on Monday/ANI on X
All the six rebel Lok Sabha members of the Shiv Sena-UBT on Monday joined the ruling Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai, formalising a split in the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

They joined the Shiv Sena at an event in the presence of Shinde and other senior party leaders, five days after skipping a crucial parliamentary party meeting of the Shiv Sena-UBT in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by only three Lok Sabha MPs of the Opposition party.

The Lok Sabha MPs of the Shiv Sena-UBT who crossed over are: Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal), Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbaj North East), Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar (Hingoli), Omprakash Rajenimbalkar (Dharashiv) and Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi).

They had won against BJP and Shiv Sena candidates in the 2024 general elections. The Shiv Sena-UBT had won nine Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra in 2024.

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