Rupee falls 34 paise to close at 94.67 against US dollar

19:24

The rupee depreciated 34 paise to close at 94.67 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, weighed down by the strength of the American currency in the overseas market.



Forex traders said the rupee witnessed volatility as steady debt and deposit inflows pulled the domestic currency in one way, while the lack of clarity on the Middle East peace deal and a firm dollar pulled it the other way.



At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.42, registering a decline of 9 paise from its previous close. In intraday trade, the rupee traded in the range of 94.24 to 94.76.



At the end of Monday's trading session, the USD/INR was quoted at 94.67 (provisional), lower by 34 paise over its previous close.