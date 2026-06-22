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Rudraprayag police deny hostage claims at gurudwara following dispute

Mon, 22 June 2026
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The Rudraprayag Police on Monday dismissed the reports of a hostage situation or occupation at the Nagrasu Gurudwara following a brief dispute between two groups, police said.

The situation, which began on Saturday evening, stems from a dispute following a separate clash in Karnaprayag (Chamoli) on June 16. The Nihang group, which arrived at the Nagarasu Gurdwara from Mohali, Punjab, had demanded arrangements for a large-scale protest against the recent arrest of four of their associates in connection with the earlier incident.

According to Rudraprayag superintendent of police Niharika Tomar, the Police Control Room received an alert via the 112 emergency service at 3:40 pm regarding a conflict at the site

"On June 20, 2026, at 3:40 pm, the Police Control Room in Rudraprayag received information from 112 of a dispute that had broken out between two parties at Nagrasu Gurudwara. Upon receiving this information, the Gholtir Outpost force arrived at the scene, restored peace, and gathered full information about the incident," he said. -- ANI

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