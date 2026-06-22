Rs 370 biryani remark row: Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra appear before NCW

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Stand-up comedian Pranit More/Courtesy Instagram

Stand-up comedian Pranit More and web developer Himanshu Jangra arrived at the National Commission for Women office here on Monday for a hearing in connection to their remarks allegedly detrimental to women's dignity.



The NCW summoned More and Jangra to appear before it in connection with the matter.



The commission also summoned comedian Madhur Virli in a separate matter over his derogatory remarks against women during a stand-up act.



"The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of widely reported media coverage and viral video footage concerning an incident during a stand-up comedy show held in Gurugram, Haryana, where remarks allegedly glorifying sexual coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman were publicly made and subsequently applauded," the commission had earlier said in a statement.



Condemning the incident, the NCW had reiterated that consent is non-negotiable.



The commission had said that any attempt to portray sexual coercion, entitlement, or disrespect towards a woman's autonomy as humour or entertainment is unacceptable and contrary to the principles of equality, dignity, and safety guaranteed to women under the Constitution and laws of India. -- PTI