Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Pushpa 2 stampede: Allu Arjun appears before court virtually

Mon, 22 June 2026
Share:
16:00
image
Telugu actor Allu Arjun on Monday appeared virtually before a city court after being summoned in a case related to the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2' at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad in December 2024.

The court, after taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed by Hyderabad police in December 2025 against 23 accused, including Allu Arjun, had subsequently issued summons directing them to appear before it on Monday. -- PTI

Arjun appeared virtually before the court and marked his presence. The other accused in the case appeared in person.

The court posted the matter to July 6.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 11 dead in fire at coaching centre in Lucknow
LIVE! 11 dead in fire at coaching centre in Lucknow

Keir Starmer resigns as British PM, successor by mid-July
Keir Starmer resigns as British PM, successor by mid-July

British Prime Minister and Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has announced his resignation, stating he will remain in post until a successor is elected by mid-July. The decision follows questions from his parliamentary party regarding his...

'Loyalty up for sale': Aaditya hits out at 'greedy' MPs
'Loyalty up for sale': Aaditya hits out at 'greedy' MPs

Aaditya Thackeray has vehemently condemned six rebel MPs, asserting that their "greed" led them to betray the voters' mandate for the INDIA bloc.

NDA Closes On Rajya Sabha Two-Third Mark
NDA Closes On Rajya Sabha Two-Third Mark

Its strength is set to increase by 3 seats once the current round of Rajya Sabha polls for 27 seats are concluded on June 28.

Nihangs storm Gurudwara, army deployed amid hostage standoff
Nihangs storm Gurudwara, army deployed amid hostage standoff

A group of Nihangs, armed with traditional weapons, stormed a gurdwara in Rudraprayag, taking a Sikh devotee hostage on the roof to demand the release of four sect members arrested after a clash in Chamoli.