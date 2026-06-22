Pushpa 2 stampede: Allu Arjun appears before court virtually

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Telugu actor Allu Arjun on Monday appeared virtually before a city court after being summoned in a case related to the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2' at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad in December 2024.



The court, after taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed by Hyderabad police in December 2025 against 23 accused, including Allu Arjun, had subsequently issued summons directing them to appear before it on Monday. -- PTI



Arjun appeared virtually before the court and marked his presence. The other accused in the case appeared in person.



The court posted the matter to July 6.