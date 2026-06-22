Plea in SC seeks CBI probe into Ram temple funds row

18:30

A view of the Ramp temple in Ayodhhya/ANI on X

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking registration of an FIR and a fair and time-bound probe into the alleged embezzlement of funds in the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.



The petition, filed by two practising advocates, said a CBI-led multi-disciplinary special investigation team (SIT) should investigate the alleged financial irregularities and other purported "illegalities" concerning the affairs and administration of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.



It sought directions to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Trust for constituting and operationalising such regulatory, supervisory and audit mechanisms as may be necessary to safeguard public interest and maintain the confidence of millions of devotees and donors.



"Whether or not the reports regarding missing funds and other alleged irregularities concerning the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust are ultimately found to be true, such reports have caused deep concern among the generations that struggled for the restoration of the glory of Ayodhya," said the plea by Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav. -- PTI