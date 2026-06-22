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NTA says NEET re-exam paper leak video fake

Mon, 22 June 2026
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09:45
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National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Centre called out the "fake video" being circulated on social media, claiming that the NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination question paper was leaked on Telegram.

The fact-check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Monday termed the video fake, stating "reports alleging paper leak are unfounded and false.""A video is being circulated on social media claiming that the NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination question paper was leaked on Telegram before the examination. This Claim is FAKE. According to the NTA, reports alleging paper leak are unfounded and false," PIB Fact Check posted on X.

In a statement, NTA also maintained that the re-examination was conducted successfully on Sunday, and warned against spreading misinformation on social media.

The testing agency posted on X, "NTA's attention has been drawn to a fabricated video being circulated on social media regarding NEET (UG) 2026. The video is FAKE, and the claims it makes are false. The examination was conducted successfully today under comprehensive security and surveillance."

"Manufacturing and deliberately circulating such misinformation to defraud or alarm students is a serious offence. NTA, with the support of I4C and law enforcement agencies, is taking action against those responsible for originating this content. We appeal to students, parents and the public to verify only through http://neet.nta.nic.in and official NTA handles, and not to amplify such material. Our 20 lakh+ aspirants deserve a calm and fair process," the NTA said in the statement.

NTA conducted the NEET (UG) re-examination on Sunday, after the paper was leaked during the examination last month. -- ANI

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