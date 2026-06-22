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NSA Doval meets senior Iranian security official

Mon, 22 June 2026
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19:38
National security adviser Ajit Doval/File image
National security adviser Ajit Doval/File image
National security adviser Ajit Doval on Monday held wide-ranging talks with senior Iranian security official Ghadir Nezamipour focusing on the evolving security environment in West Asia.

Nezamipour, the deputy secretary for defence affairs at Iran's powerful Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), is in New Delhi to attend a conclave of BRICS.

"Both sides reviewed the ongoing situation in West Asia. They also discussed cooperation under the BRICS platform and India-Iran bilateral ties," External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said on social media.

It is the first visit to India by a senior official from Iran after it struck a peace agreement with the US.

The NSAs of BRICS nations will hold extensive discussions on the security scenario in the region on Tuesday. The conclave officially begins on Monday.

India to host key BRICS security conclave amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian NSA Sergei Shoigu, and other top BRICS security officials are set to be part of the deliberations.

The conclave will be chaired by NSA Doval. -- PTI

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