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Massive fire at coaching centre in Lucknow, 10 trapped

Mon, 22 June 2026
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15:25
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Fire breaks out at a coaching centre in Aliganj, Lucknow. Firefighting and rescue operations are underway. A fire official says, "It is being said that 10-12 people are trapped inside. We have not been able to enter inside the building as the fire is massive..." More details awaited.

An eyewitness, Aman, says, "There is a library or a computer course institution here. When we reached here, we saw smoke coming from the building. We saved 5-6 people. After the fire broke out, a man jumped from the building, and he was seriously injured. There are still some people trapped inside..."

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LIVE! Massive fire at coaching centre in Lucknow, 10 trapped
LIVE! Massive fire at coaching centre in Lucknow, 10 trapped

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