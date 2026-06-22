Massive fire at coaching centre in Lucknow, 10 trapped

15:25

Fire breaks out at a coaching centre in Aliganj, Lucknow. Firefighting and rescue operations are underway. A fire official says, "It is being said that 10-12 people are trapped inside. We have not been able to enter inside the building as the fire is massive..." More details awaited.



An eyewitness, Aman, says, "There is a library or a computer course institution here. When we reached here, we saw smoke coming from the building. We saved 5-6 people. After the fire broke out, a man jumped from the building, and he was seriously injured. There are still some people trapped inside..."