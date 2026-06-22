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Mahayuti bags 16 of 17 MLC seats in Maha; Oppn routed

Mon, 22 June 2026
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Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CM Eknath Shinde/File image
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CM Eknath Shinde/File image
Amid cross-voting from both ruling and Opposition ranks, the BJP-led Mahayuti on Monday swept 16 of the 17 Maharashtra Legislative Council seats from local authorities' constituencies even as Nashik delivered a surprise defeat to the governing bloc.

The BJP won 11 seats and its allies Shiv Sena three and the NCP two. Independent candidate Gokul Gite, a relative of a local party leader, clinched the Nashik seat by defeating the Shiv Sena nominee, but hours later joined the Eknath Shinde-led party as an associate member.

The biennial elections were originally notified for 17 seats, including one bypoll, but voting was necessitated in only 11 constituencies as candidates of the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, secured unopposed victories in six seats.

Voting in the 11 constituencies, where elected members of local self-governing bodies formed the electoral college, was held on June 18 and counting took place on June 22.

The Opposition MahaVikas Aghadi, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), failed to win a single seat.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the poll outcome a "resounding victory" and decisive mandate in favour of the Mahayuti.

Fadnavis, who belongs to the BJP, asserted the victory came under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of senior party leaders. -- PTI

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