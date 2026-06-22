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Legendary former US Fed Reserve chairman Alan Greenspan dies at 100

Mon, 22 June 2026
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18:39
Former US Federal Reserve chairman Alan Greenspan/Reuters
Former US Federal Reserve chairman Alan Greenspan/Reuters
Legendary economist and long-time Federal Reserve chairman Alan Greenspan has died at the age of 100 due to complications related to Parkinson's disease.

His death was confirmed by his wife of 29 years, Andrea Mitchell, who is the chief Washington correspondent and chief foreign affairs correspondent for NBC News.

"Alan passed away at our home this morning at the age of 100 from complications of Parkinson's disease," Mitchell said in a statement, according to an NBC report.

"He was a giant of a man who helped shape the U.S. economy for decades under presidents of both parties, but was always honest in acknowledging his mistakes," the statement read.

Greenspan served under four US Presidents right from the close of the Cold War era in 1987 till 2006, just before the beginning of the global financial crisis.

Greenspan was known as a free-market champion who was credited with deregulating the financial markets but also blamed for sowing the seeds of what would later become the 2007-08 global financial crisis. -- ANI

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