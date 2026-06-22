LDF, UDF MPs oppose removal of Kerala official from Mullaperiyar panel

20:41

Mullaperiyar dam/File image

The United Democratic Front and Left Democratic Front MPs on Monday criticised the removal of Kerala's representative from a panel constituted to evaluate the safety of the Mullaperiyar dam and sought the Centre's immediate intervention.



Congress MP Dean Kuriakose on Monday alleged that Kerala had been unfairly sidelined in matters relating to the Mullaperiyar dam.



Kuriakose told the media that Kerala expected justice from the National Dam Safety Authority, which was constituted under the National Dam Safety Act.



The state's representative, T K Sivarajan, was recently removed from the five-member Comprehensive Dam Safety Evaluation Committee (CDSEC), constituted under the NDSA to assess the safety of the Mullaperiyar dam, over which Kerala and Tamil Nadu have a long-standing dispute.



Kuriakose alleged that the state's representative, selected from a panel of three names submitted by the Kerala government, was removed unilaterally without consulting or informing the state.



"This is unacceptable and against the spirit of federalism. Kerala's representative has been removed unilaterally after due procedures had already been followed," he said.



The Congress leader said he had written to Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil seeking urgent intervention in the matter and expressed hope that the Centre would act swiftly to restore Kerala's representation on the committee.



According to him, Kerala's consistent position has been that a new dam should be constructed at Mullaperiyar to ensure the safety of people living downstream. -- PTI