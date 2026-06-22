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Law student held for selling AI-generated fake NEET paper in MP

Mon, 22 June 2026
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18:07
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The Crime Branch in Indore has arrested a law student for allegedly selling fake NEET examination papers through Instagram and earning nearly Rs 30,000 by misleading people, a police official said.

The accused identified as Akshay Malviya, a resident of Lasudia area and he is a first-year law student. He used ChatGPT to generate fake question papers and sold them to people through social media.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Crime Branch) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi said that the accused charged buyers between Rs 50 and Rs 100 per paper and sold the documents to around 22-25 people, earning approximately Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 through this fraudulent means.

"An individual identified as Akshay Malviya, a first-year student pursuing Law who passed his 12th grade, used ChatGPT to create fake NEET exam question papers. He distributed these papers to approximately 22-23 people via Instagram, charging them between Rs 50 and Rs 100 each, and earned around Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000. Since, his action caused confusion among the people and created fake paper for financial gains, a case has been registered against him," DCP Tripathi told ANI.

He further said that the accused was booked under sections 318 (4) (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) and section 66 (Computer related offences involving dishonest or fraudulent intent) of Information Technology (IT) act. -- ANI

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