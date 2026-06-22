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Keir Starmer hugs his wife as he resigns as UK PM

Mon, 22 June 2026
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14:28
Pic: Reuters
Pic: Reuters
Keir Starmer said that after stepping away from what he described as "the biggest job in the country," he intends to devote more time to what he considers the most important one.

"Being the best husband I can be to my wonderful wife, Vic, who has stood by me through every high and low," he said, his voice thick with emotion.

"And being the best father I can be to my beautiful children, who are my greatest source of pride and joy."

As he finished speaking, Starmer embraced his wife before returning inside No. 10.

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