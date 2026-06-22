Kaun bola ye?: Alia calls out audience member's 'money is all girls want' remark

11:50

The second season of 'India's Got Latent' has returned, with its first episode streaming on Netflix.



The opening episode featured actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, along with comedian Ashish Solanki.



Several moments from the show have gone viral on social media, but one particular exchange involving Alia Bhatt and host Samay Raina has caught viewers' attention.In the now-viral clip, Samay Raina can be seen asking Alia what women like most in men. Before the actor could respond, a member of the audience shouted, "Paisa" (money), suggesting that women mainly care about a man's wealth.



Alia was quick to react to the comment, asking, "Kaun bola ye?" (Who said that?). Soon after, Samay responded with a light-hearted remark, saying it must have been "some poor man." His comment drew laughter from the audience and appeared to shut down the stereotype.



The clip soon spread across social media, with many users praising both Alia and Samay for their response. -- ANI