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IMD issues 3-hour Orange weather warning for Mumbai

Mon, 22 June 2026
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09:27
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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), citing the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Monday issued an Orange warning for Mumbai, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, moderate to intense spells of rainfall and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places over the next three hours.

According to the nowcast warning issued by the IMD and shared by the BMC, the weather conditions are expected to remain active across parts of Mumbai, with residents advised to take necessary precautions during thunderstorms and heavy rain spells.

Several parts of Mumbai, including Bandra East, witnessed pre-monsoon showers accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms on Monday morning, bringing relief from the prevailing heat while causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions in some areas.

Meanwhile, the monsoon onset in Mumbai is expected later today or tomorrow (Tuesday). The IMD will announce the monsoon only when all parameters for monsoon onset are met.

In its latest weather bulletin, the IMD forecast conditions are favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar, as well as parts of Chhattisgarh, around June 23.

The weather department said very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely to continue over northeast India till June 25 and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till June 22.

The IMD further warned that heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over Vidarbha, East Madhya Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh for the next four to five days.

Heat wave conditions are also expected over Chhattisgarh for the next three days, Telangana for the next two days, and over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

According to IMD forecast, isolated to scattered rainfall over Konkan and Goa during June 21-22, with rainfall activity expected to intensify to fairly widespread and widespread rainfall over the region between June 23 and June 27.

The weather department also predicted isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, over Konkan and Goa and Marathwada during June 22-25, while isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan and Goa during June 22-27.

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