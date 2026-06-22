Hormuz neither your casino nor backyard: Iran to Trump

13:05

Head of the Iranian Parliament's National Security Committee Ebrahim Azizi issued a warning against the US amid the ongoing technical talks on Monday, asserting Iranian authority over the Strait of Hormuz, after President Donald Trump threatened to "take over the Strait."



In a post on X, Azizi slammed Trump for making threats regarding the Strait of Hormuz, stating that it is "neither your personal casino nor the backyard of modern-day pirates" and affirmed that the final decision regarding the diplomatic chokehold rests with the Iranian people and forces.



"You make threats; we take action. The Strait of Hormuz is neither your personal casino nor the backyard of modern-day pirates; these are Iranian sovereign waters, and the ultimate decision rests with the noble people of Iran and its brave armed forces," he wrote.



His remarks come after US President Donald Trump on Sunday disclosed that he held talks with Iranian officials overnight on Saturday, issuing a stern warning to Tehran against any attempts to block the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz and threatening severe repercussions if such action is taken.



In a direct warning over potential maritime disruption, the US President indicated that Washington would respond with overwhelming force to any blockade of the vital shipping lane.



"You close it, and you won't have a country. You won't even make it back to your f***ng country," Trump told Fox News.



The US President also suggested that Washington could assume direct operational control to secure the global shipping corridor and potentially levy transit fees on oil shipments navigating the waters.



"We may take over the Strait if we have to. I'll blow the sh*t out of them," he said.



Warning of economic measures if diplomatic discussions stall, the Republican leader added, "If they don't make a deal, we'll collect tolls." -- ANI