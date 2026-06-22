Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

HC rejects PIL against free bus travel scheme for Kerala women, transgenders

Mon, 22 June 2026
Share:
21:54
image
The Kerala high court on Monday dismissed a PIL challenging the UDF government's Priyadarshini scheme, which offers free travel for women and transgender persons on ordinary KSRTC buses.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M held that the scheme was a policy decision of the government aimed at benefiting working-class women and found no grounds to interfere with it.

The PIL was filed by Muhammed Firdouz, who described himself as a "public-spirited citizen and taxpayer."

In his petition, Firdouz contended that the scheme was discriminatory and violated Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution, as it provided free bus travel to women and transgender persons without any income ceiling, residency requirement or identified disadvantage that it sought to address.

The petitioner claimed that the scheme would impose a burden on the public exchequer of around Rs 2 crore per day, amounting to nearly Rs 800 crore annually.

The PIL questioned the manner in which the policy was approved and the speed with which it was implemented.

Opposing the plea, the state government submitted that similar schemes were already being implemented in several states, such as Delhi, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal.

TOP STORIES

Kunal Shah steps down as CRED CEO; to lead WhatsApp
Kunal Shah steps down as CRED CEO; to lead WhatsApp

Fintech platform CRED announced a significant funding round of Rs 8,550 crore led by Meta, coinciding with founder Kunal Shah's departure as CEO to take on the global leadership role for WhatsApp.

LIVE! 30 held for attempting irregularities in NEET re-test in Bihar
LIVE! 30 held for attempting irregularities in NEET re-test in Bihar

At least 15 students killed in Lucknow building fire
At least 15 students killed in Lucknow building fire

A devastating fire ripped through a three-floor commercial building in Lucknow, claiming the lives of at least 12 students and trapping several others. Rescue operations are ongoing, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing ex-gratia...

'They are Dhurandhar': Shinde welcomes six rebel MPs
'They are Dhurandhar': Shinde welcomes six rebel MPs

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the completion of "Operation Tiger" as six Lok Sabha members from the Shiv Sena (UBT) officially defected to the ruling Shiv Sena. This move further formalises a split in the...

Move on, don't be prisoners of past, Mehbooba tells Pandits
Move on, don't be prisoners of past, Mehbooba tells Pandits

Mehbooba Mufti, PDP chief, urged Kashmiri Pandits to move beyond past grievances and invest in a shared future in the Kashmir Valley. Speaking at the Kheer Bhawani mela, she highlighted the warmth between communities and called for...