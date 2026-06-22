HC rejects PIL against free bus travel scheme for Kerala women, transgenders

21:54

The Kerala high court on Monday dismissed a PIL challenging the UDF government's Priyadarshini scheme, which offers free travel for women and transgender persons on ordinary KSRTC buses.



A division bench comprising Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M held that the scheme was a policy decision of the government aimed at benefiting working-class women and found no grounds to interfere with it.



The PIL was filed by Muhammed Firdouz, who described himself as a "public-spirited citizen and taxpayer."



In his petition, Firdouz contended that the scheme was discriminatory and violated Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution, as it provided free bus travel to women and transgender persons without any income ceiling, residency requirement or identified disadvantage that it sought to address.



The petitioner claimed that the scheme would impose a burden on the public exchequer of around Rs 2 crore per day, amounting to nearly Rs 800 crore annually.



The PIL questioned the manner in which the policy was approved and the speed with which it was implemented.



Opposing the plea, the state government submitted that similar schemes were already being implemented in several states, such as Delhi, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal.