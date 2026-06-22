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Four fertiliser ships clear Strait of Hormuz; head to Indian ports

Mon, 22 June 2026
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Four cargo vessels carrying urea, DAP and sulphur, which successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz last week amid ongoing West Asia tensions, are now en route to destination ports in India, the ministry of chemicals and fertilisers said on Monday.

The ships are headed to Krishnapatnam, Kakinada, Paradeep and Mundra. Upon arrival, the cargo will be offloaded to supplement existing fertiliser buffers and meet ongoing agricultural requirements ahead of the Kharif season.

Domestic fertiliser production has reached 133.12 lakh tonne, while imports stand at 43.69 lakh tonne since the crisis began on March 1, the ministry said.

India has also contracted 17.70 lakh tonne of urea in its latest global tender, taking total secured supplies of urea and P&K fertilisers to over 90 lakh tonne for the Kharif season, the ministry said in a statement.

Urea supplies have been locked in from Oman, Malaysia, Vietnam, Georgia, Nigeria, Russia, Finland, Egypt, Algeria, Turkey and the Netherlands. DAP and NPK supplies are being routed via the Red Sea from Russia, Morocco, Egypt, the US, Jordan, South Korea, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia. -- PTI

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