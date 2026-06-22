Female candidate caught with mobile phone during NEET retest in Jaipur

19:08

A 22-year-old female NEET-UG 2026 re-examination candidate, caught allegedly using a mobile phone inside an examination centre in Jaipur, was sent to judicial custody, the police said on Monday.



The accused, identified as Himanshi Tiwari, a resident of Prem Nagar Gurjar Ki Thadi, was produced in court a day after being detained and subsequently sent to jail.



According to the police, the candidate was found using a mobile phone during Sunday's test at an examination centre in Bindayaka area. Invigilators checked her upon suspicion and recovered the device concealed under her shirt.



When questioned, the accused admitted to police that she brought the phone to search for answers with the help of artificial intelligence.



Officials said the mobile phone has been seized and sent for forensic examination to determine whether it was used only to search for answers or also to transmit question paper details to others.



Police said images of the NEET question paper were found on the device nearly 15 minutes before the examination ended, but the information could not be sent outside due to active signal jammers at the centre. -- PTI