Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Female candidate caught with mobile phone during NEET retest in Jaipur

Mon, 22 June 2026
Share:
19:08
image
A 22-year-old female NEET-UG 2026 re-examination candidate, caught allegedly using a mobile phone inside an examination centre in Jaipur, was sent to judicial custody, the police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Himanshi Tiwari, a resident of Prem Nagar Gurjar Ki Thadi, was produced in court a day after being detained and subsequently sent to jail.

According to the police, the candidate was found using a mobile phone during Sunday's test at an examination centre in Bindayaka area. Invigilators checked her upon suspicion and recovered the device concealed under her shirt.

When questioned, the accused admitted to police that she brought the phone to search for answers with the help of artificial intelligence.

Officials said the mobile phone has been seized and sent for forensic examination to determine whether it was used only to search for answers or also to transmit question paper details to others.

Police said images of the NEET question paper were found on the device nearly 15 minutes before the examination ended, but the information could not be sent outside due to active signal jammers at the centre. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Kunal Shah steps down as CRED CEO; to lead WhatsApp
Kunal Shah steps down as CRED CEO; to lead WhatsApp

Fintech platform CRED announced a significant funding round of Rs 8,550 crore led by Meta, coinciding with founder Kunal Shah's departure as CEO to take on the global leadership role for WhatsApp.

LIVE! 30 held for attempting irregularities in NEET re-test in Bihar
LIVE! 30 held for attempting irregularities in NEET re-test in Bihar

At least 15 students killed in Lucknow building fire
At least 15 students killed in Lucknow building fire

A devastating fire ripped through a three-floor commercial building in Lucknow, claiming the lives of at least 12 students and trapping several others. Rescue operations are ongoing, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing ex-gratia...

'They are Dhurandhar': Shinde welcomes six rebel MPs
'They are Dhurandhar': Shinde welcomes six rebel MPs

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the completion of "Operation Tiger" as six Lok Sabha members from the Shiv Sena (UBT) officially defected to the ruling Shiv Sena. This move further formalises a split in the...

Move on, don't be prisoners of past, Mehbooba tells Pandits
Move on, don't be prisoners of past, Mehbooba tells Pandits

Mehbooba Mufti, PDP chief, urged Kashmiri Pandits to move beyond past grievances and invest in a shared future in the Kashmir Valley. Speaking at the Kheer Bhawani mela, she highlighted the warmth between communities and called for...