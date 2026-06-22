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Doctor kills himself by injecting anaesthesia overdose

Mon, 22 June 2026
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A 42-year-old doctor allegedly committed suicide after administering an overdose of anaesthesia to himself at a hospital in Dhantoli area of Nagpur on Monday, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Ishwarchand Chandewar, a resident of Manewada. He was working as an administrator at the private hospital.

According to police, Dr Chandewar had completed his duties on Sunday night and later went to his room inside the hospital premises. He reportedly arrived at the room around 4 am and injected himself with anaesthesia.

Hospital staff became concerned when he did not come out of his room till around 9 am on Monday. Repeated knocks went unanswered, and the room was found locked from the inside. The hospital administration informed the Dhantoli police, who reached the spot and opened the door.

Dr Chandewar was found lying motionless and was declared dead by doctors, a police official said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death. -- PTI

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