Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

CRED founder Kunal Shah to join Meta, lead WhatsApp globally

Mon, 22 June 2026
Share:
20:10
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
CRED founder Kunal Shah on Monday announced that he will join Meta to lead WhatsApp globally, while stepping away from his operating role at CRED after building the fintech platform over the past several years.

Sharing the development in a social media post, Shah said CRED is now ready for its next phase of growth and that Miten Sampat will take over as interim Chief Executive Officer.

"CRED is ready for its next phase. I am stepping back and @miten steps in as interim CEO," Shah said in the post.

He added that Miten Sampat has been leading strategy and finance at the company and has been associated with him since 2020.

Reflecting on his entrepreneurial journey, Shah said that after exiting FreeCharge between 2015 and 2018, he spent time learning, investing and exploring new ideas. Using USD 1 million of personal capital, he launched CRED with the aim of rewarding people for paying their credit card bills on time.

According to Kunal Shah, between 2019 and 2025, CRED grew from zero to 17 million members by aligning incentives with customer behaviour. During the period, the company launched several products, including during the COVID-19 lockdowns, and raised more than USD 900 million from global investors. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Kunal Shah steps down as CRED CEO; to lead WhatsApp
Kunal Shah steps down as CRED CEO; to lead WhatsApp

Fintech platform CRED announced a significant funding round of Rs 8,550 crore led by Meta, coinciding with founder Kunal Shah's departure as CEO to take on the global leadership role for WhatsApp.

LIVE! 30 held for attempting irregularities in NEET re-test in Bihar
LIVE! 30 held for attempting irregularities in NEET re-test in Bihar

At least 15 students killed in Lucknow building fire
At least 15 students killed in Lucknow building fire

A devastating fire ripped through a three-floor commercial building in Lucknow, claiming the lives of at least 12 students and trapping several others. Rescue operations are ongoing, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing ex-gratia...

'They are Dhurandhar': Shinde welcomes six rebel MPs
'They are Dhurandhar': Shinde welcomes six rebel MPs

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the completion of "Operation Tiger" as six Lok Sabha members from the Shiv Sena (UBT) officially defected to the ruling Shiv Sena. This move further formalises a split in the...

Move on, don't be prisoners of past, Mehbooba tells Pandits
Move on, don't be prisoners of past, Mehbooba tells Pandits

Mehbooba Mufti, PDP chief, urged Kashmiri Pandits to move beyond past grievances and invest in a shared future in the Kashmir Valley. Speaking at the Kheer Bhawani mela, she highlighted the warmth between communities and called for...