CRED founder Kunal Shah to join Meta, lead WhatsApp globally

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Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

CRED founder Kunal Shah on Monday announced that he will join Meta to lead WhatsApp globally, while stepping away from his operating role at CRED after building the fintech platform over the past several years.



Sharing the development in a social media post, Shah said CRED is now ready for its next phase of growth and that Miten Sampat will take over as interim Chief Executive Officer.



"CRED is ready for its next phase. I am stepping back and @miten steps in as interim CEO," Shah said in the post.



He added that Miten Sampat has been leading strategy and finance at the company and has been associated with him since 2020.



Reflecting on his entrepreneurial journey, Shah said that after exiting FreeCharge between 2015 and 2018, he spent time learning, investing and exploring new ideas. Using USD 1 million of personal capital, he launched CRED with the aim of rewarding people for paying their credit card bills on time.



According to Kunal Shah, between 2019 and 2025, CRED grew from zero to 17 million members by aligning incentives with customer behaviour. During the period, the company launched several products, including during the COVID-19 lockdowns, and raised more than USD 900 million from global investors. -- ANI